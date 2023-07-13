It is very rare when Cardi B does not get trolled and the rapper again got on the wrong side of the Internet after a video of hers twerking to statue of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats character Grandpa Lou Pickles went viral in no time. The WAP hitmaker then got slammed for making kids things s*xual. The latest video comes a few days after Cardi twerked all n*ked in a bath tub in Paris. Scroll down to know the details.

Cardi B, on the personal front, recently made headlines when her rapper husband Offset accused her of cheating on him with another man. She also made news when she recently drew comparisons between American paparazzi and French photographers calling the latter better ones.

Speaking of the latest, a video of Cardi B went viral after she was spotted twerking to a statue and this happened on the day of her daughter’s birthday. Cardi B and her husband Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture’s fifth birthday at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Cardi then decided to have fun and shared a story on social media of her twerking to Rugrats character Grandpa Lou Pickles. The 30-year-old rapper was seen having a gala time and was spotted continuously slapping her behind while pulling off the stunt. Her daughter and husband were not seen in the video anywhere.

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to Cardi B’s new viral clip as one posted, “It sickens me they are making kids things s*xual, every single day. It’s the agenda I guess.” Another person shared, “They always s*xualize kids, and it’s not pretty.”

One person shared, “This why lil girls picking sh*t up. Watching these new artist turning our community of kids into party poopers & a** shakers.” The next one tweeted, “What was the point of twerking at a place meant for children?”

An individual shared, “Imagine seeing this as a kid.” One stated, “Cardi B Is Literally The Type Of Women That Will Raise Her Daughter To Stay Away From”, and another concluded, “Nasty, but that’s the image she promotes.”

