As the days of the release date are coming near, fans can’t wait any longer to enjoy Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Robert Downey Jr will be seen as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Emily Blunt as Cillian’s wife, Kitty Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh as Murphy’s ex, Jean Tatlock.

While this movie is one of the year’s most anticipated films, it is also one of the most important projects in Cillian’s career. The actor who became an overnight sensation after Peaky Blinders is taking a large sum of money. Even more than RDJ and others. Scroll ahead to read further about the cast fees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been made with a budget of $100 million and is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. It is already in the talks to compete with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and while we anticipate which movie will gross more, here’s how much the cast members have received as salary.

As reported in Animated Times, Cillian Murphy, who will be seen as the lead actor in Oppenheimer, has taken home a huge amount of $5 million. On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt, who will also be seen in pivotal roles, received less than Murphy’s. As per the reports, RDJ and Emily took home $4 million each.

Apparently, Matt Damon, who will be seen as Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer, was paid $3 million, according to BolaVIP. On the other hand, Florence Pugh, who will be playing Cillian Murphy’s ex, received $1 million as a salary.

Followed by Benny Safdie as Edward Teller received $700,000. Michael Angarano as Robert Serber took home $500,000, and Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence got $400,000 as their salaries.

Well, did you know about the salary differences between the actors? Also, let us know if you are excited to watch Oppenheimer in your nearby theatres.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Extremely Fluent Hindi “Namastey, Aap Kaise Hai?” Should Add Crores To Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’s India Box Office, Desi Fans Say “Not One Dull Moment…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News