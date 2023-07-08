Tom Cruise is one of the most successful actors in the world, with a massive fan following. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, and his videos from the same are going crazy viral among fans online. On to the series of new events, Tom attempted to speak in Hindi during one of his recent interviews, and his Desi fans on Twitter are having a meltdown looking at it; scroll below to watch the video.

Cruise is among the highest-paid actors worldwide and has over 10 million followers on Instagram. Over his four-decade-long career, the actor has done some commendable work in Hollywood, including films like Collateral, Edge Of Tomorrow, Top Gun and the MI franchise.

Now his fan account on Twitter shared a video of Tom Cruise speaking to an interviewer graciously and repeating after her in Hindi. The interview says, “Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?”

Tom Cruise adds, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try it.” She said, “Namaste. Aap kaise hain (How are you).” And guess what, the Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One actor totally nailed the Hindi accent.

Watch his video below:

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always 🤌🤌🤌 #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023

Reacting to Tom Cruise’s video on Twitter, a user commented, “You would expect him to be a stoic actor who is always immersed in his process given his career and dedication to his craft, but what makes him hundred times amazing is how fucking delightful he is. Not one dull moment when he does press. I AM READY FOR THIS MOVIE”

Another user commented, “This is how media interactions should be. The interviewer does a great job. Both are charming”

A third commented, “That laugh is classic. Always was, always will be.”

What do you think about Tom nailing the Hindi accent? Tell us in the space below.

