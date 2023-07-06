Hollywood’s one of the finest stars, Tom Cruise, is all set to bring his spy character Ethan Hunt back to the theatres with the most awaited seventh instalment in the film franchise Mission Impossible. The seventh film is divided in two parts and viewers cannot wait to witness Cruise’s magic in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. As the movie is still less than a week away from its release and its early reviews are already here. Scroll down to learn what critics have to say about te film.

Cruise first starred in the action thriller franchise in 1996 and has delivered an outstanding performance ever since. While many actors have come and gone leaving a lasting effect on the viewers in the franchise, the last instalment will see Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny.

The teasers and trailers of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 are already promising enough for fans to find it challenging to wait for the movie’s release. Finally, the early reviews of the Tom Cruise starrer are out and they seem to call the women in the movie, the frontliners.

Ross Bonaime of Collider seems to be impressed with Pom Klementieff’s action sequences as he wrote, “We get all the Ethan/Benji/Luther moments we’d expect, but this new cast hints that the future certainly has potential. Especially fun is Klementieff, who is gleefully malicious, as she drives over cars with joy and tracks down Hunt with viciousness.”

Impressed by the movie’s thrill and entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney penned, “Editor Eddie Hamilton keeps his foot on the accelerator with breathless pacing, and cinematographer Fraser Taggart’s dynamic camerawork keeps the visuals fluid and exciting. Much of the propulsion is also due to Lorne Balfe’s pounding score, incorporating a thunderous remix of the classic Lalo Schifrin TV theme music.”

Several critics mentioned how Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is not the best movie in the franchise, but it still stands out with its fine writing and action. Rolling Stone’s David Fear wrote, “Dead Reckoning never rises to that best-in-series movie’s level, though McQuarrie (and cowriters Bruce Geller and Erik Jendresen) concocts set pieces and the cast carves out stand-alone moments that stick with you past the credit roll.” Describing the film’s script, Fear also penned, “There are two hypercompetent alpha males stuck in an ecosphere of beta bureaucrats, egocentric villains and scared second-guessers in the overall ‘M:I’ universe. Only one of them happens to be fictional.”

Graeme Guttmann of Screenrant had a similar opinion and wrote, “Dead Reckoning Part One isn’t a perfect movie — there’s one big fumble that’s sure to be divisive — but it’s damn near close.”

Alex Godfrey mentioned how Esai Morales’ villain role was not up to the mark that Henry Cavill had set in Mission Impossible: Fallout. Godfrey wrote, “Gabriel is a solid but somewhat serviceable character, and certainly not as memorable as Henry Cavill’s fist-reloading bastard in Fallout.”

It seems that despite not being the best in the franchise, the upcoming movie might be a blockbuster.

