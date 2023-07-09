Post-divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was only looking for s*x, and the social media personality has never shied away from talking about her personal life. Be that being with Kanye or, later, Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete dated for a while and created quite a buzz around everywhere, being the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood. However, their romance ended too quickly.

Once on The Kardashians, when Kim and Pete were still together, the fashion mogul talked about her then-boyfriend and opened up about how he could turn her on very easily. Keep scrolling to read on to know more.

In one of the previous episodes of The Kardashians, which is streaming on Hulu, Kim Kardashian talked profusely about Pete Davidson. Once in one of the episodes, she can be heard saying, “Pete is such a good, good person, I can’t even explain it. Like he just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.” Recalling further, she added how he could turn her on and said, “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f*cking horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

Back in 2021, when Kim‘s on-screen ‘SNL’ kiss with Pete Davidson created a stir, she felt a vibe with him and asked for his number. Kim Kardashian revealed, “I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him’.” She added, “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE [big d*ck energy]. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, … jump-start my …’ I was just basically DTF [down to f*ck].”

Well, did you know about this that asking to get ice cream could turn Kim Kardashian on and make her feel h*rny? Let us know in the comments below.

