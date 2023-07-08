Jonah Hill has been making headlines for quite some time for everything good in his life. While he recently sported an uncanny transformation, the actor has also welcomed his first child with his partner Olivia Miller. However, his past relationship with Sarah Brady in the light as the latter has exposed the Wolf of Wall Street actor with some shocking evidence.

Brady and Hill dated for a while between 2021 and 2022. The duo called it quits in 2022 and Brady remained lowkey about the reason behind their breakup.

Recently, taking to her Instagram stories, Sarah Brady shared some concerning messages by Jonah Hill. While she did not name names, it was evident that the messages were from the Don’t Look Up actor. She first penned a note for her followers that read, “Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do.”

She further shared a screenshot of a message from Jonah Hill in which the latter had clarified his “boundaries” which included Brady should not surf with other men and posting pictures of herself in a bathing suit. Reacting to the long text dated December 2, 2021, Sarah Brady wrote, “See the misuse of the term ‘boundaries’?”

Sarah further added how Jonah earlier used to react to her surfing in a bikini and how things changed after she began to date him. She even exposed her therapist for siding with the 21 Jump Street actor. Brady also shared a piece of conversation in which Hill called himself the “best boyfriend on earth.” Sending out a warning to girls, Sarah wrote, “If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Love y’all. Call me if you need an ear.”

For the unversed, Sarah had often talked about a “narcissistic misogynist” in her life via Instagram but had never revealed it was Hill.

Let us know your views on Sarah Brady exposing Jonah Hill in the space below.

