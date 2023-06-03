Jonah Hill has become a dad.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ actor, 39, and his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar, 29, were confirmed on Friday (02.06.23) to have welcomed their first child after Jonah was notably absent from his Beanie Feldstein’s wedding.

A representative for the actor confirmed the news of the baby’s birth to People, but the child’s name and sex are unknown.

Jonah’s actress sister Beanie, 29, married producer Bonnie Chance in a summer camp-themed ceremony on 20 May, but Jonah and Olivia weren’t seen in any photographs from the event.

News Olivia was expecting emerged in March when she was seen sporting a baby bump as she and Jonah strolled around Santa Monica in California.

A day earlier, she had been snapped leaving a store with a square-cut diamond ring on her wedding finger, sparking talk she and Jonah had quietly got engaged.

Jonah and Olivia were first linked in August of 2022, and not much is known about the actor’s partner aside from she works as co-founder of the online vintage site Chasseresse with her older sister Raychel Roberts.

The pair are notoriously private about their relationship and have kept it off social media and not attended red carpet events together.

Jonah deleted his social media in August 2022 after sharing a frank letter discussing his nearly 20-year battle with anxiety attacks.

He said: “I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

Jonah added he was bowing out of press junkets for his upcoming films as a way to “protect” himself and “take steps towards feeling better”.

He was previously engaged to photographer Gianna Santos, 34, but the pair split in 2020.

