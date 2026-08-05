The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Hits A Historic $400 Million Milestone, Joining Just One Other R-Rated Movie (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, holds strong at the North American box office but has lost the #1 spot to the latest Spidey movie. It has achieved a rare feat of surpassing a major milestone at the North American box office. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie becomes the second R-rated film ever to cross the domestic milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is aiming for the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It will achieve this milestone over the upcoming weekend. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie has been scoring the biggest dailies in his career, and with this momentum, could rewrite history for him. It has not even completed 20 days in cinemas and has already achieved huge milestones domestically and worldwide.

The Odyssey crosses the $400 million milestone in North America, achieving a strong feat

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has collected an insane $9.8 million on its 3rd Monday at the box office in North America. It is the biggest 3rd Monday ever for R-rated films despite facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day in North America. It has dropped to #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The film has also recorded the biggest 3rd Monday ever in Christopher Nolan‘s career.

In just 18 days, the film crossed the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. It has thus become the 2nd R-rated film ever to cross the $400 million mark at the North American box office, with a current total of $405.3 million. The film will cross $550 million at the domestic box office. According to estimates, the Matt Damon-led epic is on track to earn between $580 million and $600 million in its domestic run.

The Odyssey has crossed the $516.8 million international cume, and adding that to its domestic total brings the worldwide total to $922.05 million. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie is set to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office this weekend. It is currently the 5th highest-grossing movie of 2026.

Box office summary

Domestic – $405.3 million

International – $516.8 million

Worldwide – $922.1 million

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