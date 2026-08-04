The Odyssey China Box Office: Pre-Sales Update After 3 Days (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey has already begun its pre-sales journey at the box office in China. It wraps up the third day of its pre-sales in China with more than a week left before the Christopher Nolan-helmed movie hits the screens. It has limited pre-sales screenings, and over time, its box-office pacing will grow in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is crossing a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It also became the all-time second-highest-grossing R-rated movie at the North American box office. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying a glorious run at the box office in China. It is one of the most successful Hollywood epics and could also become Nolan’s career-best movie worldwide.

The Odyssey pre-sales collection at the box office in China

China is one of the largest movie markets, accounting for a large share of a film’s worldwide box office. The Odyssey could achieve significant milestones if it impresses audiences in China. Pre-sales have begun in China for The Odyssey, and according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, it completed its 3rd day of pre-sales on Monday with a $2.5 million three-day cume for the August 8-16 period in China.

Pre-sales breakdown in China

August 8 (Saturday) Limited Preview: $878k from 805 screenings

from 805 screenings August 9 (Sunday) Limited Preview: $625k from 736 screenings

from 736 screenings August 14 (Friday) Opening Day: $512k

August 15 (Saturday): $333k

August 16 (Sunday): $192k

Total pre-sales (August 8–16): $2.54 million

More about the film’s anticipated performance in China

According to the report, the $2.54 million in pre-sales you listed only covers the August 8–16 release window. It does not include the money already earned during the earlier limited preview screenings on August 1 and August 2. In other words, before its full August 14 release, The Odyssey had already secured roughly $3.2 million at the Chinese box office through a combination of completed preview grosses and advance ticket sales.

The Odyssey received 8.3 stars from the audience who had already watched it during last weekend’s previews. It could challenge Tenet as the biggest Christopher Nolan hit at the box office in China. It could also challenge F1 and Free Guy for the title of the biggest non-franchise Hollywood hit in China. The Matt Damon starrer The Odyssey will be released in China on August 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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