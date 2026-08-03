Moana Worldwide Box Office: Recovers Its Budget ( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana is closing in on the end of its theatrical run. The movie has completed three weeks at the cinemas and has finally recovered its massive production cost. It will not even cross the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, according to the latest predictions. It is now facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well, which opened to a record-breaking box office number this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

The live-action remake falls to #5 in the domestic box office rankings. The Dwayne Johnson starrer collected $5.3 million at the box office in North America on its 4th weekend, dropping 51.2% from last weekend. It lost 1,005 theaters on Friday but is still playing across 3,010 theaters in North America. The remake has collected $114.8 million so far at the domestic box office and is on track to earn $125 million to $130 million in its domestic run.

Moana crosses $250 million worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Moana collected just $10.6 million in its 4th weekend at the overseas box office. It dropped just 39.8% from last weekend, taking the international cume to $146.3 million across 51 overseas markets. Adding that to its $114.8 million domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection has finally crossed $250 million, standing at $261.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $114.8 million

International – $146.3 million

Worldwide – $261.1 million

Finally recovers the massive production budget worldwide

According to reports, Moana was made on a $250 million budget. It has finally recovered the massive budget at the worldwide box office after 4 weekends. According to the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, it will have to earn around $625 million at the worldwide box office to break even. But unfortunately, it is on track to end its run with around $300 million in worldwide collections.

Therefore, Moana is on track to end its global box office run with a total of around $325 million, below the break-even target. It is eventually becoming a big box-office flop. The movie was released on July 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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