Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Becomes The 5th Highest-Grossing Horror Movie Of All Time( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Obsession does not want to lose the limelight completely. It has once again earned solid numbers at the box office, achieving a solid feat worldwide. It has surpassed the global haul of It: Chapter Two to break into the all-time top five highest-grossing horror films at the worldwide box office. It is facing the two giants at the box office – The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been experiencing a phenomenal run at the box office. It survived multiple studio biggies, which are family movies. Curry Barker’s film is already available on digital platforms. The horror movie is still expected to earn strong numbers at the box office, depending on how it holds up in the coming weeks.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession has collected $262.8 million at the North American box office so far and is still counting. It collected a solid $7.5 million on its 12th weekend overseas, a decline of just 21.1% from last weekend, despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. It has hit the $212 million cume across 76 international markets at the box office. Adding the domestic total to its overseas gross, the worldwide collection hits $474.8 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $262.8 million

International – $212.0 million

Worldwide – $474.8 million

Surpasses It: Chapter Two worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, the Curry Barker movie has surpassed the global haul of It: Chapter Two. For the unversed, It: Chapter Two collected $473.1 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It was the 5th-highest-grossing horror film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Obsession has surpassed the worldwide haul of It: Chapter Two to become the 5th-highest-grossing horror movie of all time. According to reports, Obsession is still eyeing a $500 million global run. Curry Barker’s film follows Baron “Bear” Bailey, who uses a novelty charm to make his co-worker, Nikki Freeman, fall in love with him. However, the supernatural spell twists her affection into a violent obsession, turning his wish into a terrifying nightmare.

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