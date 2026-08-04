Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is facing competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but is maintaining a good hold at the Indian box office. Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland starrer is inches away from surpassing The Lion King and unlocking a new milestone. Scroll below for the day 18 update!
The Odyssey India Box Office Day 18
According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 2 crore net across all languages on day 18. It witnessed a 41% drop compared to 3.41 crore garnered last Friday. There’s strict competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has stolen the maximum shows nationwide. Despite the obstacle, the momentum remains steady so far.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 148.11 crore net. Today, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson starrer will swiftly cross the 150 crore milestone, marking the first-ever for a Christopher Nolan directorial in India.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):
- Week 1 – 85.65 crore
- Week 2 – 45.67 crore
- Day 15 – 3.41 crore
- Day 16 – 5.66 crore
- Day 17 – 5.72 crore
- Day 18 – 2 crore
Total – 148.11 crore
Competing against The Lion King now!
The Odyssey is currently the 9th highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. It recently surpassed Avatar (141.25 crore). The fantasy action drama is now aiming to beat The Lion King (150.09 crore) and steal the 8th spot.
Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net):
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore
- Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 281.6 crore (5 days)
- Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore
- Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore
- The Jungle Book – 188 crore
- The Lion King – 150.09 crore
- The Odyssey – 148.11 crore (18 days)
- Avatar – 141.25 crore
The Odyssey India Box Office Day 18 Summary
- Net collection: 148.11 crore
- Gross collection: 174.77 crore
Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 5: Faces An Outright Rejection, Scores 95% Less Than Kill’s First Monday
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News