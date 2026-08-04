The Odyssey India Box Office Day 18 Collection! (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is facing competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but is maintaining a good hold at the Indian box office. Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland starrer is inches away from surpassing The Lion King and unlocking a new milestone. Scroll below for the day 18 update!

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 18

According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 2 crore net across all languages on day 18. It witnessed a 41% drop compared to 3.41 crore garnered last Friday. There’s strict competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has stolen the maximum shows nationwide. Despite the obstacle, the momentum remains steady so far.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 148.11 crore net. Today, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson starrer will swiftly cross the 150 crore milestone, marking the first-ever for a Christopher Nolan directorial in India.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Day 15 – 3.41 crore

Day 16 – 5.66 crore

Day 17 – 5.72 crore

Day 18 – 2 crore

Total – 148.11 crore

Competing against The Lion King now!

The Odyssey is currently the 9th highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. It recently surpassed Avatar (141.25 crore). The fantasy action drama is now aiming to beat The Lion King (150.09 crore) and steal the 8th spot.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 281.6 crore (5 days) Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Lion King – 150.09 crore The Odyssey – 148.11 crore (18 days) Avatar – 141.25 crore

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 18 Summary

Net collection: 148.11 crore

Gross collection: 174.77 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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