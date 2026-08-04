Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 5( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhai Tera Star Hai, starring Raghav Juyal in the lead role, has been rejected by the audience. Yes, the verdict was out by the first weekend itself, and on the first Monday, it was officially confirmed from the kind of response it witnessed. Already, going into Monday, the number of shows had been significantly reduced due to a lackluster response from moviegoers, and even occupancy in the available shows was extremely low. As a result, collections dropped below 10 lakh at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Bhai Tera Star Hai earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood comedy-thriller nosedived on the first Monday, day 5, with a score of 6 lakh. Compared to the opening day’s 25 lakh, it’s a 76% crash, thus confirming it’s curtains down for the film. Overall, it has earned an estimated 97 lakh net at the Indian box office, which equals 1.14 crore gross.

The opening week is most likely the last week of Bhai Tera Star Hai and is heading for a lifetime collection of 1.15-1.25 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 25 lakh

Day 2 – 25 lakh

Day 3 – 20 lakh

Day 4 – 21 lakh

Day 5 – 6 lakh

Total – 97 lakh

Bhai Tera Star Hai vs Kill on the first Monday

As mentioned above, Bhai Tera Star Hai scored a dismal 6 lakh on the first Monday. Kill, which featured Raghav Juyal as an antagonist, fared much better on its first Monday by scoring 1.3 crore. If a comparison is made, Juyal’s first solo lead film earned 95.38% less, which explains the kind of disaster his latest entertainer has turned out to be at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed and produced by Vivek B Agrawal. It also stars Niki Walia, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Parvathy Omanakuttan, and Vineeth Kumar. The film was released in theaters on July 30.

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