Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Moana 2’s Domestic Haul( Photo Credit – YouTube/JioHotstar )

Toy Story 5 once again posted higher weekend box office actuals in North America. It has surpassed Moana 2 at the domestic box office. The animated feature is inching closer to the $500 million milestone at the North American box office. It has surpassed the Avengers movie and the Star Wars movie to climb into the all-time top 30 grossers in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 is inches closer to the $470 million milestone in North America

The Pixar animation’s weekend actuals are higher than initially reported. It collected $6.8 million on its 7th three-day weekend with solid legs. The movie dropped just 33.4% from last weekend despite losing another 340 theaters over the past week. It has hit the $462.2 million cume at the North American box office. The movie is inches away from crossing the $470 million mark domestically.

Toy Story 5 surpasses Moana 2 domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Toy Story 5 has surpassed the domestic haul of Moana 2 during this weekend. Moana 2 was released in 2024 and became the 6th-highest-grossing animated film at the North American box office. For the uninitiated, Moana 2 collected $460.4 million in North America over its lifetime. Toy Story’s latest sequel has beaten the domestic haul of Moana 2 to become the all-time 6th highest-grossing animation.

The Pixar animation has also surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $459 million and Star Wars: A New Hope’s $461 million domestic hauls to become the 27th-highest-grossing film domestically. It is expected to earn between $470 million and $500 million at the North American box office. The story follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as their jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $462.2 million

International – $604.9 million

Worldwide – $1.067 billion

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