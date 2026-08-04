Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 25 Collection!( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi led Dhamaal 4 has dropped below the one crore mark on its fourth Monday. There’s little to worry about as the adventure comedy is already a box office success. But how much profit has it gained so far? Scroll below for the day 25 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned in India?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added 80 lakh to its kitty on day 25. It witnessed a 36% drop compared to 1.31 crore collected on the fourth Friday. So far, Indra Kumar’s directorial maintained a decent hold, despite the Spider-Man: Brand New Day storm. But it will now slowly wrap up its theatrical journey.

The cumulative total in India stands at 171.25 crore net. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 202.07 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Day 22: 1.31 crore

Day 23: 2.03 crore

Day 24: 2.64 crore

Day 25: 80 lakh

Total: 171.25 crore

How much profit has it gained?

Dhamaal 4 is reportedly made at a cost of 150 crore. In 25 days, the makers have gained returns of 21.25 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 14%. It is a plus affair at the Indian box office, but will miss the hit tag in its lifetime.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 25 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 171.25 crore

ROI: 21.25 crore

ROI%: 14%

India gross: 202.07 crore

Overseas gross: 26.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 228.37 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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