Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Breaks Avengers: Endgame’s Records With All-Time Biggest 3-Day Opening Weekend( Photo Credit – YouTube/Facebook)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has rewritten history as the weekend actuals reveal higher numbers than initially reported. It has surpassed the three-day opening weekend collection of Avengers: Endgame as the all-time biggest three-day opening weekend at the North American box office; even the MCU boss Kevin Feige did not see this coming. And it has also surpassed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s historic opening weekend

According to the latest reports, Brand New Day collected a historic $360.1 million in its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is the second film in history to open above $350 million domestically at the box office, and, with this, all 4 of the biggest opening weekends ever feature Spider-Man. Initially, the film was reported to have earned $355 million in its opening weekend, but the actuals came in higher.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Wednesday+Thursday previews – $72 million

Pure Friday – $97.8 million

Saturday – $101.5 million

Sunday – $88.7 million

Total – $360.1 million

Top 10 Biggest Opening Weekends of All Time (North America)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $360.1 million Avengers: Endgame — $357.1 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $260.1 million Avengers: Infinity War — $257.7 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $248 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $220 million Deadpool & Wolverine — $211.4 million Jurassic World — $208.8 million The Avengers — $207.4 million Black Panther — $202 million

Surpasses Avengers: Endgame as the all-time biggest 3-day opening weekend in North America

Since 2019, Avengers: Endgame has held the record for the biggest 3-day opening weekend of all time with its $357.1 million collection. But Spider-Man: Brand New Day came, it saw, and it smashed that record with its spectacular $360.1 million three-day debut at the box office in North America. Now, all four of the top opening weekends ever feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in them. It is a big achievement for his career at such a young age.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also tracking to challenge Black Panther’s record on Monday and become the fastest film in history to cross the $400 million mark at the domestic box office. The film is expected to earn $44-$45 million on its first Monday, according to estimates. If it lands within this range, then Brand New Day will beat Black Panther’s all-time record Monday gross. It is expected to have a stronger week and an overall better run than Avengers: Endgame.

According to reports, the Tom Holland starrer has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office on Monday, but the numbers are yet to be revealed. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s global total is $941.8 million. Its overseas actuals also came in higher than previously reported, with overseas collections of $581.7 million; when added to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $941.8 million. It would be the 2nd-fastest film of all time to reach the $1 billion mark in just 6 days. It is the second biggest global debut of all time. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $360.1 million

International – $581.7 million

Worldwide – $941.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Moana Worldwide Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Live-Action Remake Finally Recovers Its Massive Production Cost

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News