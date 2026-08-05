Minions & Monsters Box Office: Ready To Leave Obsession Behind In The Worldwide Rankings (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters has surprised the exhibitors with its strong hold at the box office in North America. This is helping it edge closer to surpassing the 2026 horror sensation, Obsession, at the worldwide box office. It remains resilient at the box office and is expected to beat the Curry Barker horror very soon worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions 3 at the box office worldwide

Minions 3 collected a solid $1.2 million at the box office in North America on its 5th Monday with a small drop from last Monday. It declined by 20.8% from last Monday at the domestic box office despite losing 363 theaters last Friday amid all the competition. It has dropped to #4 in the domestic box office rankings.

Minions & Monsters has hit the $169.7 million at the North American box office on its 5th Monday. Although it is tracking to earn between $180 million and $190 million in its domestic run, if it stays resilient throughout the month, it might even reach the $200 million mark domestically. According to Box Office Mojo, Minions 3’s international cume is $280.7 million, and when combined with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $450.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $169.7 million

International – $280.8 million

Worldwide – $450.5 million

Minions 3 is set to surpass Obsession worldwide soon

Minions 3 is inching closer to the global haul of Obsession. Curry Barker‘s Obsession is a supernatural horror film that stunned audiences with its strong box-office run. It collected $474.98 million at the worldwide box office so far and is still counting. It is also the 9th highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office.

Minions 3 is around $25 million away from surpassing Obsession‘s global total to climb into the top 10 of 2026 global grossers. Since Obsession is still running in theaters, the Minions would have to work harder to close this gap and move closer to Obsession’s global haul.

Minions & Monsters follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions 3 was released on July 1.

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