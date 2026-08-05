Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Set To Conclude Its Run Below Raid 2 (Photo Credit: T-Series/Youtube)

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, recently emerged as the highest-grossing film of the Dhamaal franchise. After outshining Total Dhamaal at the worldwide box office, the film’s pace has significantly slowed, and it seems it won’t add much to the tally in the remaining days. So, the target of surpassing Raid 2 is out of reach now. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 26!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 26 days?

In the fourth week, the overseas run of the adventure-comedy entertainer has almost ended, and the domestic market is contributing the most. On the fourth Tuesday, day 26, it grossed an estimated 1.06 crore in India, while internationally, it grossed 5 lakh. Overall, it grossed 1.11 crore yesterday, a 12.12% increase from day 25’s 99 lakh. Here, an upward graph was seen due to the discounted ticket rates on Tuesday.

In total, Dhamaal 4 has grossed 203.13 crore (172.15 crore net) at the Indian box office, while overseas, it has grossed 26.35 crore so far. Combining both, the 26-day worldwide box office collection is 229.48 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 172.15 crore

India gross – 203.13 crore

Overseas gross – 26.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 229.48 crore

Dhamaal 4 won’t be able to beat Raid 2

Currently, Dhamaal 4 is Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. To claim the 5th spot, it must surpass Raid 2 (242.57 crore), which is 13.09 crore away. Considering the slowdown, Dhamaal’s 4th installment won’t be able to add another 13.1 crore to the kitty, thus wrapping up its run in the same 6th position.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 grossers globally:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Dhamaal 4 – 229.48 crore (26 days) Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Singham Returns – 201 crore Golmaal 3 – 169.09 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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