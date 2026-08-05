Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 13: 305 Crore+ Collected, Now Racing Towards Kollywood’s Biggest Grosser Of 2026 (Photo Credit – Facebook)



Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, might not have emerged as a big money-spinner like Leo, but considering the circumstances of its release, collections have been decent to good. Of course, that doesn’t make it a commercial success, but one can still consider those numbers respectable. Recently, it made a smooth entry into the 300-crore club at the worldwide box office, and now it is set to become Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

The Tamil political thriller grossed 3.23 crore on the second Tuesday, the 13th day, including 2.48 crore from India and 75 lakh from the overseas market. Compared to day 12’s 5.29 crore, it showed a 38.94% drop. Overall, the film has grossed 214.24 crore in India, while internationally, it has amassed 92 crore so far. Combining both, the 13-day worldwide box office collection is 306.24 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 181.55 crore

India gross – 214.24 crore

Overseas gross – 92 crore

Worldwide gross – 306.24 crore

The countdown to beat Karuppu begins!

Currently, Jana Nayagan is the 2nd highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. To claim the top spot, it must knock down Suriya’s Karuppu, which grossed 315 crore. So, from the present position, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer needs 8.77 crore more to dethrone Karuppu, which is an easily achievable target and is likely to happen during the third weekend.

Gears up to enter Kollywood’s top 10 grossers

Apart from being the top Kollywood grosser of the year, Karuppu is also the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. So, by beating Karuppu, Jana Nayagan will also join Kollywood’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Karuppu – 315 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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