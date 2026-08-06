Moana North America Box Office: Loses Momentum, Aims for $130 Million Lifetime Run ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia’s live-action remake of Moana has been struggling at the box office. The film, which was released in early July, is now the 5th choice for moviegoers at the North American box office. The film is facing competition from The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which have significantly impacted its box-office momentum. Keep scrolling for details.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

The live-action remake falls to number 5 in the domestic box office rankings. On its 4th Tuesday, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer collected $1.1 million, a 14% increase from its 4th Monday. However, the film experienced a tragic 56.3% drop from its third Tuesday. On its last Friday, it also lost more than 1000 screens owing to the release of Brand New Day. The remake has collected $117.18 million so far at the domestic box office and is on track to earn $125 million to $130 million in its domestic run.

Moana vs Minions & Monsters and Toy Story 5

As mentioned above, Moana ranks 5th at the domestic box office rankings. It is behind the other 2 family films at the US Box Office- Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters. Toy Story 5, released on June 17, 2026, has collected $ 464 million at the domestic box office, far ahead of Moana. It is impossible for The Deayne Johsnosn starrer to match up with Toy Story 5. The latter is all set to complete 50 successful days at the North American box office.

On the other hand, Minions & Monsters was released in theatres on July 1, a week before Moana. The film ranks 4th at the domestic box office and has earned $170 million. Minions is running in nearly as many screens as Moana.

Moana crosses $250 million worldwide

After crossing the milestone, the film recouped its massive worldwide production budget. According to reports, Moana was made on a $250 million budget. According to the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, it will have to earn around $625 million at the worldwide box office to break even. But unfortunately, it is on track to end its run with around $300 million in worldwide collections. While the film is still holding up in North American theaters, it has been outright rejected by overseas markets.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $117.18 million

International – $146.64 million

Worldwide – $263.8 million

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