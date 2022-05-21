



The heat is killing and Kim Kardashian is only making it hotter with her latest Instagram post. The mother of four – who is also an accomplished reality star and businesswoman, took to social media and shared a pic enjoying the sea and sand while looking super carefree and hot.

On Friday afternoon, the SKIMS founder shared a picture of herself wearing nothing but a nude-coloured triangle bikini top and an almost invisible matching thong. While she didn’t tag where the picture was taken, a look at her previous Instagram post gives an indication.

Sharing the picture with a simple caption reading “Sun bum,” Kim Kardashian is seen styling the nude-coloured bikini set with giant mirrored sunglasses. Those wild long brown locks blowing in the wind and nude lip shade smile only made her look stunning. As per a glance at the SKIMS website, the bikini top cost Rs 2,750 and the matching thong bottom Rs 1,200.

However, this picture doesn’t look like something taken recently as Kim Kardashian is still rocking the platinum blond dyed hair she opted for at the 2022 Met Gala as part of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look. This bikini picture seems to be taken while the KUWTK star was in the Dominican Republic for her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. Just take a look at her earlier post for confirmation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Commenting on this hot beachside picture of Kim, one user wrote, “Cake by the ocean,” while another added, “Mommy?” and “THATS MY MOM.” A third netizen, impressed with Kim’s look wrote, “More beautiful than Rihanna.” Dragging a similarity between RiRi and Kimberly, another netizen added, “Rihanna’s legs match,” while a third commented, “Rhianna is well proportion Kim is short and stumpy dragging a big wagon load.” “Kim needs an only fans page.” Another joked, “The wedgie she must have right now 😂”

While still loving Kim Kardashian’s barely-there thong bikini look, one user wrote, “I loveee her, but the photo shop is obvious on this one.” Another commented, “This looks like she has edited herself in a painting.” A third added, “Left hip is absolutely edited” Some more comments calling her out on the editing included one writing, “Babes the photo shop is noticeable” and another saying “The editing is getting sloppy. We can see it now.” A comment even read, “Okay now show us the unedited pic 🔥”

What are your thoughts on this barely-there bikini look of Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments.

