Singer Harry Styles is all set to make his big-screen appearance with the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling which is directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. He also is going to be starring in another project titled, My Policeman, and for the ‘Stylers’ (his fans) you’ll be amazed to know that the singer has some steamy s*x scenes in both of them!

Advertisement

Now, the singer finally opens up and shares some deets on his experience shooting for such intimate scenes in both of his films. Read on to know more!

Advertisement

Recently Harry Styles appeared on the Howard Stern Show where the actor opened up about his sizzling moments in his upcoming movie My Policeman. The singer-actor will be playing a gay cop who marries a woman to hide his sexuality. While arriving on the talk show the singer revealed that there are going to be s*x scenes in the movie but only his ‘bums’ will be visible to the audience.

Talking more about the movie, Harry Styles also revealed that they had to wear a gas mask while shooting the n*ked scenes. The reason behind it was to protect his breathing from the dozens of make-up done to hide all his tattoos in the movie.

Apart from Policeman, Harry also talked about the hot s*x scenes he played in his other upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, which was portrayed in the trailer. The singer claimed that he did not go fully n*ked on screen. He said, “It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways.”

Harry Styles also added, “I wasn’t n*ked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was n*ked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum… I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved. The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

For more information stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Elton John Documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Sold To Disney Plus For About $30 Million

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram