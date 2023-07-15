BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating rumours have now been going on for more than a year. After the two were allegedly spotted driving last year, their relationship rumours are now reaching the sky. After Jennie nearly confirmed she was taking a stroll with V in Paris in April, some eagle-eyed fans dug out another similarity between two pictures of the idols claiming that they were spending time together.

V and Jennie are among the most popular K-Pop idols in the world. While the BTS star has been breaking records with his tracks and impeccable fan following, Jennie is among the most followed South Korean stars on Instagram.

Two months ago, Jennie and V were both in Europe for their professional commitments. While the Inner Child singer was there to attend a CELINE event, the BLACKPINK star made her Cannes Film Festival debut along with her The Idol team. As per a video shared by French journalist Amar Taoualit, the two idols were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris at night. Their agencies further stated that since their faces were not clearly visible, it was hard for them to comment on the viral clip. As Jennie recently shared pictures in which she wore the same outfit in the clip, nearly confirming that it was her with the BTS member.

As their romance rumours are currently the talk of the town, BLINKS and ARMY recently claimed that the two even attended a cosy party in Paris but did not let anybody know about it. Fans recently dug out a picture of V posing with some people after a CELINE event in Paris. While Jennie was not visible in the photo, she did share the picture of caviar on the table on Instagram.

Take a look at the two photos here:

Well, Twitter users are indeed eagle-eyed, especially when it comes to their favourite idols. But, both V and Jennie are tight-lipped and have not addressed their dating rumours yet.

