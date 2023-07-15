Rihanna, apart from making music also loves to act for the big screen and in 2013, the Barbadian crooner was seen in Seth Rogen’s apocalyptic black comedy This Is The End. The movie performed fairly well at the box-office but it is also known for an incident from the sets which became one of the hottest topics of discussion at the time. Scroll down to know what exactly we are talking about.

This Is The End, apart from Rihanna, also starred Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Emma Watson, Kevin Hart, Backstreet Boys, Paul Rudd, Mindy Kaling and Channing Tatum in prominent roles. The film grossed $126 million at the worldwide box office.

A Reddit post shared a thread where This Is The End director Seth Rogen recalled the time when Rihanna slapped her co-star Michael Cera multiple times after she agreed to allow him to slap her behind for a scene. In an interview, Rogen shared, “Rihanna did slap the sh*t out of him. For real, he said, ‘I’m actually going to slap the sh*t out of you’re a**,’ and she was like, ‘I’m actually going to slap the sh*t out of your face then.’” Rogen added, “We did it like six times, and the last time, he was like, “I don’t think I can do this anymore.’” The director, then laughingly, added, “And, then he went back to his trailer for half an hour. He was concussed, I think.”

Shedding light on the same, Michael Cera earlier revealed, “I thought it would look a lot better if she hit me. I don’t think it took much convincing to get her to do it,” said the actor, who will soon be seen in Barbie.

Cera continued, “I just thought it would look a lot better than a fake slap would because you can really feel it. It just looks a lot funnier!”

Rihanna apparently agreed to let Cera actually slap her backside on a condition that she could slap him in the face. To this Cera, in the interview, said, “I definitely did not regret it! I was into it.”

The Superbad star added, “The take that is in the movie, she really did hit my ear, which was disorienting. But I have no regrets. I didn’t lose any hearing over it, fortunately!”

