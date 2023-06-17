Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza almost “spontaneously” got married.

The 35-year-old actor dated his ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World’ co-star while they were making the 2010 movie and he revealed they hilariously considered tying the knot – just so they could get divorced at a young age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Cera – who married wife Nadine in 2017 – recalled to Rolling Stone magazine: “Well, we were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” Michael recalled about his near-wedding to Aubrey. “Like something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20.”

Michael Cera is a big fan of the ‘White Lotus‘ star’s work. He gushed: “I mean, she’s always been so committed to everything that she does. It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. ‘Ingrid Goes West’? That was so great.”

The former couple will be working together again soon on the animated ‘Scott Pilgrim’ series and Michael admitted it is “very cool” to have the chance to revisit the story with the same cast.

Michael Cera said: “It’s very cool that we get to make more of it. I’ve never had the experience of being able to make a new version of something with the same people like this. It’s very uncanny. It’s a very strange experience! It’s nice that people still care enough to bring it up, watch it, and enjoy it. That seems like a great success. I think it’s gonna be so funny. I’ve had so much fun recording it and hearing what other people are doing.

“There have been a couple of songs… I kind of don’t fully know what to expect other than it’s going to be really funny.”

Must Read: When Michael B Jordan Revealed His Fans Wanted Him To Date A “Black Woman” Amid Romance Rumours With Kendall Jenner – Here’s How He Reacted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News