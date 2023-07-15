Oppenheimer is just around the corner for its release, and the cast of the film, along with its director Christopher Nolan have been busy promoting the film. Based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and the creation of the atomic bomb. Nolan is known for making films with complex subjects, but he lives a life as simply as possible and is not much tech savvy, reveals the esteemed filmmaker in his recent interview.

Nolan’s previous films, like Interstellar, Inception and Tenet, all dealt with some complex topics, and for someone who deals with such complicated things stays as much away from technology as possible. He even hand delivers his scripts to his actors in this day and age of emails and whatnot.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oppenheimer director reveals why he stays away from technology; Christopher Nolan said, “My kids would probably say I’m a complete Luddite. I would actually resist that description. I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn’t be very useful for me.” He continued, “People will say, ‘Why do you work in secrecy?’ Well, it’s not secrecy; it’s privacy.

He continued, “It’s being able to try things, to make mistakes, to be as adventurous as possible.” The star of his film, Cillian Murphy revealed Christopher Nolan never sends anything via email; the Oppenheimer star said, “In classic Chris style, he flew from L.A. to give me the actual script, you never get anything on email. He has to give you the physical copy.” A snippet of Nolan’s interview posted on Twitter by Christopher Nolan Art & Updates gathered a lot of commendable comments from the netizens.

Oppenheimer is all set to hit the theatres on July 21st, and for more news on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

