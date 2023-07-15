Margot Robbie is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood who proved her worth by being in a varied range of projects, be it The Wolf Of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, Babylon or now Barbie. Margot has not only entertained her audience with her beauty but also with her marvellous acting chops. Margot enjoys a massive fanbase who admire and follow her for her movies, her bubbly but humble nature, her fashion skills and everything in between.

While Robbie awaits her upcoming movie Barbie to release, we have brought you her salary growth over the years, and it’s really commendable. Scroll ahead to read.

We stumbled upon a video shared by ‘margotrobbie.z’ on Instagram that talked about The Suicide Squad actress’s salary hike over the years. While it started with The Wolf Of Wall Street, in which she acted along with Leonardo DiCaprio and took home lesser than half a million, around $350K for the movie, she earned $760K for Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto and Will Smith.

The video further showed Margot Robbie received $5 million for Babylon starring alongside Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, followed by Amsterdam, for which she received a pay cheque of $5 million. On the 3rd position of the list was Suicide Squad 2, for which she earned around $8 million, while for Birds of Prey, she took home $10 million.

Margot Robbie has only seen success in her life, and now that she is waiting for Barbie, do you know how much she got as her salary for the movie starring opposite Ryan Gosling? Well, apparently, as per reports, the actress received $12.5 million for Greta Gerwig’s film.

