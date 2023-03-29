Hollywood starlet Sharon Stone, who became nothing less than a s*x symbol after the release of her hit 1992 flick Basic Instinct, recently recalled how a line producer humiliated her during the very first audition of the movie by repeatedly calling her Karen.

The 65-year-old actress shared the horrific incident during her speech at the NYWIFT Muse Awards recently revealing that she was called by the name Karen till the very end of filming Basic Instinct. Read on to know what exactly happened.

According to The Daily Mail, Sharon Stone also shared the room broke out into laughter when she scored a nomination for a Golden Globe for her role of Catherine Tramell with the name Karen. During her speech, Sharon stated, “After 13 other women turned it down and I got the part, after auditioning for nine months. For the entirety of the film, the line producer called me ‘Karen,’ to the point that when I went in for my first audition I came out so rattled I backed my car into a semion really deeply within me, even when my name wasn’t on the poster.” The actress continued, “And when I got nominated for a Golden Globe and they called my name and the room laughed, I carried that humiliation quietly and decided to carry my dignity even louder.”

Sharon Stone further stated, “And now when people call my name and they say I made the movie ‘Basic Instinct,’ there are cheers in the room because I broke convention and I said women were allowed to cross their legs in a different way.”

The Casino star also added, “It wasn’t just that we saw up my skirt for a quarter of a second that broke VCR’S globally. We weren’t allowed to see armpits prior to ‘Basic Instinct’ we weren’t allowed to cross our legs other than at the ankle prior to Basic Instinct” concluding, “It wasn’t about how many times we said f**k prior to that film, now we’ve seen the statue of Michelangelo’s David- have a teacher fired.”

For the uninitiated, the Internet defines the term ‘Karen’ as a “pejorative term used as slang for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal. The term is often portrayed in memes depicting white women who use their white privilege to demand their own way.”

Sharon Stone’s speech comes days after she revealed that she lost half her money in the recent banking crisis.

