On Friday, March 24, 2023, Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theatres, and its box office numbers aren’t disappointing. While the film has already minted 34 crores at the Indian box office, its cast received eyeball-catching pay cheques from its $90 million budget.

A couple of days ago, we told you how much the cast members took home for their parts in the action-packed, nail-biting drama. In it, we revealed that Keanu – being the film’s lead, got the largest piece of the pie, but have you ever wondered how much he earned for playing the same retired hitman who was well-known in the criminal underworld earlier?

In case you did, we have you covered them. Below we have listed how much Keanu Reeves earned for his part in each of the John Wick movies. The numbers on the cheques have only been rising since 2014.

John Wick (2014) – $1 million to $2 million base salary

According to a The Hollywood Reporter article, Keanu Reeves was paid a minimal (but still hefty) $1 to $2 million for the first movie in the action-thriller film franchise. Besides this, he was also given “an ownership stake in the picture rather than just a percentage.” For those who don’t know, actors make a considerable earning when they take a percentage of the profits along with a low salary – sometimes accumulating to more than taking a big fee.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) – $2 million to $2.5 million

As per a THR article, Keanu Reeves’ earned a base salary of around $2 to $2.5 million for the second Chad Stahelski-directed film in the franchise. Besides that hefty cheque, he also had an ownership stake in the movie and earned considerable money.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) – Unknown

As per the website, there’s no concrete report regarding the exact amount Keanu took home for the third movie. But given that he had an ownership stake, his earning isn’t anything small.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – $15 Million

As reported in the media, Keanu Reeves earned a whopping $15 million for essaying the titular character in the recently released flick. Besides this massive pay cheque for the fourth movie, he also has his ownership stake, so he will likely earn a lot more money.

Did the earning of Keanu Reeves for the John Wick movies blow your mind? Let us know in the comments.

