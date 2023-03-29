Hollywood star Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting a lot of love from the audience in the theatres. But it seems more than that his girlfriend Alexandra Grant’s love is bringing more bliss to him. Recently, Reeves shared one of his most intimate moments with his girlfriend and it is just dreamy for all those hopeless romantics out there. Scroll below to know what he said that is setting new boyfriend goals.

For the unversed, Keanu’s girlfriend Alexandra is a visual artist and the couple has been together for years. However, they made it red carpet official in late 2019. She and the Matrix star owns a publishing house together as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to People, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves shared his most recent ‘bliss’ moment. Recalling that, he said, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Keanu Reeves is known to be very private, and thus, this is a huge deal for his fans. He has been for a long time allegedly termed as the internet’s favourite boyfriend. The John Wick: Chapter 4 star further shared the moment when he danced last. He recalled, “At a friend’s wedding about eight months ago. Sometimes I’m the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing. Sometimes it’s the song and sometimes it’s the person. I just go with the feeling.”

Keanu Reeves is really living the best time of his life and we are all glad about that. The actor is known to be very humble and down-to-earth and it melts our hearts to see him so happy with his lady love, Alexandra Grant.

On the professional front, Keanu Reeves led John Wick: Chapter 4 has been running in the theatres since 24th March.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Donnie Yen Lashes Out At Quentin Tarantino For Bruce Lee’s Ill Portrayal In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’: “It Was Cartoonish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News