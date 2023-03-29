Shakira has been in the news for her diss tracks and her feuds with ex-partner Gerard Pique. After being in the music industry for decades, the singer has never looked back as she rose to fame and success. However, as the singer is having troubles in her personal life, one of her friends, Jairo Martinez, who was also her ex-manager, got scammed of $600,000,000 in Cryptocurrency Scandal.

Shakira has been supported by her fans and friends throughout her career, and Martinez was one of her supporters from day 1. Many also credited him for launching the singer’s career, but now is living on a ‘rice and egg’ diet at the age of 70. Read on ahead to know more about it.

During an interview with Vanguardia, Shakira’s friend Jairo Martinez revealed how he was a victim of a major fraud. He said, “You think you know them all, but there’s always someone more cunning than you. You never finish getting to know people”.

Later in the conversation, Martinez accepted that he was overconfident about investing in cryptocurrencies. He added, “I handed over $600 million and was scammed. Keeping my job has helped me to meet the debts I have that are many”. Unfortunately, despite the significant financial hit, Martinez continues working hard to pay off his debts.

¡Lo estafaron! Jairo Martínez perdió $600 millones en negocio de criptomonedas https://t.co/6B7WLnXJq5 pic.twitter.com/R9uteP8ax2 — Vanguardia (@vanguardiacom) March 27, 2023

Back in 1995, when Shakira entered the showbiz industry and wanted to establish her foundation in the global music industry, her long-time friend talent manager and promoter Jairo Martinez helped her. He was in contact with Emilio Estefan, who was the most renowned producer in the Hispanic market. Upon their meeting, Estefan saw the Waka–Waka singer’s pure potential, especially to break into the US Latin music market.

Shakira was not the only big name that Jairo Martinez was associated with. He was also in touch with influential names like Ricky Martin, Noemi Sanin, and many more. After meeting Shakira, he became the director of public relations and promotions at Estefan’s company and helped a number of musicians and celebrities.

