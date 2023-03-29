John Wick: Chapter 4 has become one of the most liked action movies in recent times. Not to forget that Keanu Reeves’ character of a professional hitman and assassin was shown dead, the director revealed an alternate ending to the movie. Notably, the movie’s ending delivered some significant ramifications for the franchise’s future. Read on to find out more about it!

With the release of the first John Wick back in 2014, the franchise has delivered audiences several shocking and surprising action sequences that have swooned them. [SPOILERS AHEAD] As the movie showed the titular character’s death, the director recently confirmed that he filmed a slightly alternate version of the finale and tested it with audiences.

During a conversation with Collider, the John Wick director talked about Keanu Reeves’ Wick suffering seemingly fatal injuries, as the final scenes feature a tombstone reading “John Wick.” Director Chad Stahelski later explained he wanted to have a good relationship with the production and added, “I don’t think any exec or any producer in the world would smile when you say you’re gonna kill off their successful franchise character.”

While revealing the alternate ending scenes, the John Wick director added, “’Let me try to execute it the way we are. Let me build the story around it, and I’ll do you a solid. I’ll tell you what, I’ll shoot the ending two ways, you know, with one extra little thing, two extra little shots.” Leaving it to the audience to speculate whether he is dead or not, he concluded by saying, “I’ll let you know he’s alive, and I’m gonna leave it up to the audience to decide, and we’re gonna test both.'”

The final reaction resulted in him keeping the version of John Wick’s conclusion that landed in theatres leaving audiences shocked. However, let us know if you think the alternate ending would be available in the extended cut if it ever releases in future!

