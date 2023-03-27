John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest installment of the billion-dollar action franchise, has taken the Indian and Global box office by storm with a blazing collection of ₹30 Crore (Gross Box Office) in India and $137.5 Million worldwide. The films wide release in 3D and IMAX screens added to the numbers, with most shows ‘sold out’.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said: ” We are thrilled to see the tremendous response from the Indian audience for John Wick: Chapter 4. The film’s opening has outdone our expectations and is a testament to the popularity of the franchise in India. We couldn’t be happier to partner with PVR Pictures in India and thank them for their unwavering support and hard work in making this film a success.”

He added, “We take immense pride in bringing this franchise to India and are confident that it will continue to perform well in the coming weeks. “

Box office from previous installments – The original John Wick earned $86 million worldwide in 2014 followed by $171.5 million for John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and $327.3 million for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019.

Commenting on this, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said, ” The phenomenal response of the Indian audience towards John Wick: Chapter 4 has exceeded our expectations and is a testament to the popularity of the franchise in India. The film has excellent pre-booking numbers to watch the perfectly choreographed action sequences and Keanu Reeves’ exceptional performance. We are proud to be associated with Lionsgate, which has made invaluable contributions to the global entertainment industry through its presentation of artistic innovation, multiculturalism, and unparalleled quality films. This success showcases the growing love of Indian audiences for English movies and their appreciation for great storytelling and action-packed entertainment. “

John Wick: Chapter 4 released by Lionsgate and PVR Pictures, opened in theaters across the country on March 24, 2023, and has received positive reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. The film’s perfectly choreographed and high-octane action sequences and Keanu Reeves‘ exceptional performance alongside a power-packed cast have left audiences mesmerized and excited for the next chapter in the John Wick saga. The success of John Wick: Chapter 4 is a reflection of the growing popularity of English movies in India and that audiences today appreciate great storytelling and action-packed entertainment. This release is a milestone for Lionsgate and PVR Pictures in India, with a slate of exciting films lined up for the rest of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

