Hollywood has witnessed the tension, rivalry and drama between many celebrities over the years, but the one between A-listers, namely Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, never gets old. The two reportedly don’t see each other eye to eye, and a part of it stems from when they first shared the screen in the 1994 horror/fantasy flick Interview with the Vampire.

In one of the interviews after their Vampire movie, Brad Pitt shared how he was left feeling “miserable” after spending weeks filming with Tom Cruise. Pitt also shared how they are two poles apart and that, at one point, Cruise really “bugged” him. Read on to know the details.

The differences between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reportedly return to the early ‘90s. In one of the interviews, as per the Fandom Wire report, Pitt, while talking about Cruise after filming Interview with the Vampire, said, “He bugged me. There came the point during filming when I started really resenting him.” When asked to shed more light on the same, Pitt asserted, “He’s North Pole, I’m South. He’s always coming at you with a handshake, whereas I may bump into you.” The Bullet Train star also revealed, “There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation….…he’s a good actor, and he advances in the film. He did it. I mean, you have to respect that.”

According to another publication, Brad Pitt seems kept his grudges against Tom Cruise as he took potshots at the latter’s 2008 film Valkyrie calling it a “ridiculous movie.” However, the actor’s representatives later claimed that he never made this comment.

And, if this was not enough, it was also reported earlier how Tom Cruise apparently lost a leading role in the movie Salt to Brad Pitt’s then-wife Angelina Jolie. Cut to 2017, it was also reported that Cruise and Jolie had secret romantic meetings after they hit it off at the Scientology headquarters in England to discuss a film project.

