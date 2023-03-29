Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler make a fun pair to watch on screen. The two first shared the frame in the 2011 film Just Go With It and further came together for the Netflix thriller comedy Murder Mystery. As the two are now gearing up for their 2019 film’s sequel, their bonding would have been a lot different as well as Sandler’s career if he had played Ross in Friends. Soon after his recent interview where he expressed his wish to play the role, Sandler sets the record straight and answers his co-star Jen’s questions.

A few days back, during the promotion of Murder Mystery 2, Adam said he would have worked with Jen long before in an interview. He quipped how he would have played Ross’ monkey Marcel in the hit sitcom but later, in a serious tone, revealed that he instead wanted to play Ross.

During the interaction, Adam Sandler further joked that David Schwimmer got the role as he was a bit taller and nicer than him. Sandler’s statement did confuse Jennifer Aniston, and it seems she wanted to know the truth behind it.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston recently walked the red carpet for the premiere of their upcoming film Murder Mystery 2. In a brief conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Adam Sandler was asked if he was set to play Ross in the film, to which Jennifer Aniston said, “Well, that’s a very big possibility.” She then turned to her co-star and asked him, “Were you really up to play Ross?”

Replying to Jen, Adam Sandler said, “I would have!” However, he soon cleared the air and revealed he was joking. He said, “No, that wasn’t real. I was just joking.” Well, we cannot stop to imagine what Friends would have looked like if Adam Sandler was cast instead of David Schwimmer.

