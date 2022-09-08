Friends alum Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer get into friendly banter on social media, reminding us again why we admire the on-screen couples. The stars’ chemistry on the 90s sitcom goes unnoticeable. Everyone knew that they were meant to be together from the beginning, and when Aniston’s Rachel does get off the plane, it makes us equally happy.

Though the show, which also features Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, is long over, fans still love it and the characters. They have also shipped them in real life and hoped that Cox and Perry or Aniston and Schwimmer would date. But they are all good friends.

Jennifer Aniston has even said that David Schwimmer is like her brother. While talking about the Friends co-stars, they are now making the headlines after the actor left a funny comment under Jen’s racy photo. The Murder Mystery actress took to her Instagram a picture of her in a shower with her back turned to the camera and shampoo in her hair.

She captioned the photo by saying, “Something’s coming.” It was an ad for her haircare line, LolaVie. It seems like Jennifer Aniston is introducing a new product. Fans took to the comment section to reply and said that they couldn’t wait. Among the thousands of comments was also of Friends actor David Schwimmer, who said, “@jenniferaniston — a towel I hope??”

Check out the post here:

The actress also replied to it and said, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?” Even Lisa Kudrow had left a comment under the photo to show support to her co-star. While talking about her, she recently hit the headlines after being called one of the rudest celebrities in Hollywood.

Not just that, but the actress also defended the lack of diversity in Friends and said that the writers wrote what they knew. Do you think Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s Instagram banter is just fun and games or is there something more to it?

