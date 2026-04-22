What happens when a small town finds itself in the middle of a conspiracy that seemingly has no culprit? Receiving letters is something that holds charm, nostalgia, and longing, but what happens when these letters are laced with content that will shock you and your beliefs? Wicked Little Letters on Netflix tells the story of a woman who receives anonymous letters, much to her surprise!

Wicked Little Letters Plot: What Is The Film About?

Wicked Little Letters is set in the 1920s in the small coastal town of Littlehampton in England. It is based on strange yet true crime cases in the country. Edith Swan would receive outrageously filthy and profanity-laced letters from an anonymous sender. Swan is a pious and proper local woman who suspects that her neighbor Rose Gooding, an Irish immigrant, might be behind the letters due to her foul mouth and boisterous behavior. The incident soon draws police involvement and makes its way into the national newspapers.

Wicked Little Letters Cast

Wicked Little Letters is led by Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley as Edith and Rose, respectively. Timothy Spall and Anjana Wasan join in supporting roles. The film is directed by Thea Sharrock.

Why You Should Watch Wicked Little Letters Before It Leaves Netflix

The titular letters give insight into an elaborate profanity, something that one would not expect to see in a small English town in the 1920s. The movie employs an entertaining mix of comedy and morality, leaning towards the state of women at a time when the suffrage movement was still finding its footing.

Not only the themes but also the cast’s acting in showcasing contrasting characters that carry the classic sense of dry humor is something to look forward to in the film. Wicked Little Letters is currently airing on Netflix until April 30, and you do not want to miss it!

Wicked Little Letters Trailer

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