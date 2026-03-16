Fresh off her big win at the 2026 Oscars, Jessie Buckley has become one of the most talked-about actors in Hollywood. The Irish star won the Best Actress trophy for her powerful performance in Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao.

In the film, Buckley plays Agnes, the wife of legendary playwright William Shakespeare. Her emotional portrayal earned widespread praise from critics and audiences, helping her complete a sweep of major awards this season.

At the Oscars, Buckley beat fellow nominees including Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

While Buckley is known for choosing strong, character-driven roles, several of her films have also performed well at the global box office. Here’s a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Jessie Buckley’s career so far.

1. Hamnet (2025)

Director: Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Worldwide Earnings: $98 million

$98 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ (Rent)

Plot: Based on the bestselling novel by Maggie O’Farrell, the film tells the story of Agnes Shakespeare and the sad loss of her son, Hamnet. Through love and grief, the story shows how this tragedy shapes William Shakespeare’s work. Jessie Buckley’s emotional performance is often seen as the heart of the film.

2. The Courier (2020)

Director: Dominic Cooke

Dominic Cooke IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: ~$26 million

~$26 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: This Cold War thriller stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a British businessman recruited by MI6 to deliver secret information from a Soviet source. Jessie Buckley plays Sheila Wynne, a CIA officer who helps plan and manage the dangerous spying mission.

3. Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Director: Thea Sharrock

Thea Sharrock IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Worldwide Earnings: ~$27.2 million

~$27.2 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

Plot: Set in a quiet English town in the 1920s, the film follows a scandal involving anonymous and rude letters sent to residents. Jessie Buckley plays Rose Gooding, a rebellious Irish woman who becomes the main suspect, while Olivia Colman plays her conservative neighbor Edith Swan.

4. Judy (2019)

Director: Rupert Goold

Rupert Goold IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Worldwide Earnings: ~$45–46 million

~$45–46 million Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV(Rent)

Plot: The biographical drama tells the story of legendary singer and actress Judy Garland in the final year of her life. Renée Zellweger plays Garland, while Jessie Buckley appears as Rosalyn Wilder, her loyal assistant who supports her during her performances in London.

5. Dolittle (2020)

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Stephen Gaghan IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: ~$251 million

~$251 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The fantasy adventure follows Dr. John Dolittle, played by Robert Downey Jr., a veterinarian who can talk to animals. When Queen Victoria falls seriously ill, Dolittle sets out on a dangerous voyage to find a mythical cure. Jessie Buckley appears as Queen Victoria, whose illness sets the journey in motion.

With her Oscar-winning role in Hamnet, Jessie Buckley has cemented her reputation as one of the most versatile actors of her generation. From historical dramas to thrillers and dark comedies, she continues to pick bold, different roles, and her box-office success shows that audiences are definitely paying attention.

As Hollywood celebrates her big awards-season victory, fans are eager to see which projects Buckley will take on next.

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