Winners of the 2026 edition of the prestigious Academy Awards were announced on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It turned out to be a big night for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which took home six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Close behind was Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which secured four wins, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.

Alongside these major wins, the 2026 Oscars also witnessed several important milestones, from historic first-time acting wins to other significant achievements by films. Here’s a look at five such records that were created at this year’s Oscar ceremony.

1. Jessie Buckley – First Irish Best Actress Oscar Winner

Jessie Buckley delivered a moving performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. The talented actress clinched her first Academy Award for Best Actress for Hamnet. With this win, Jessie Buckley became the first Irish actress ever to secure the Best Actress Oscar. Previously, Irish actresses Saoirse Ronan (Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women) and Ruth Negga (Loving) had received Oscar nominations in acting categories but did not win.

2. Michael B. Jordan – Rare Oscar Win for Playing a Dual Role

At the 2026 Oscars, Michael B. Jordan created a special record by winning the Best Actor award for playing twin characters, something that hasn’t been seen in six decades. In the supernatural horror hit Sinners, the actor delivered a powerful performance by playing identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack. The last time an actor achieved this feat was Lee Marvin, who won Best Actor for playing dual roles as Kid Shelleen and Tim Strawn in the 1965 Western comedy Cat Ballou.

3. Amy Madigan – Longest Gap to First Oscar Nomination to First Oscar Win

Amy Madigan was first nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for the 1985 drama Twice in a Lifetime, but a win had eluded her for all these years. At the 2026 Oscars, the veteran performer finally got her first Academy Award for her role in Zach Cregger’s supernatural horror film Weapons. In doing so, she set a unique record: the longest gap between a first Oscar nomination and a first Oscar win by an actress. She achieved the milestone around 40 years later.

4. Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Historic Cinematography Win

Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the Best Cinematography Academy Award for her work in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. With this historic victory, she became the first woman ever to win the Academy Award in this category, setting a major milestone and a unique record at this year’s Oscars.

5. Sinners Joins a Rare List of Horror Films With Major Oscar Wins

Horror films have rarely found success in the Oscars’ top categories. Before 2026, The Silence of the Lambs was the only horror film to win Best Actor, while The Exorcist, The Silence of the Lambs, and Get Out were among the few to win Oscars in writing categories. That’s what makes Sinners’ Oscar wins particularly important, as Michael B. Jordan has won the Best Actor Oscar and Ryan Coogler has earned a writing Oscar. So, this marks a rare moment of major recognition for the horror genre at the Academy Awards.

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