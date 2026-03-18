Celebrated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson finally ended his long Oscar drought at the 98th Academy Awards, winning Best Director for his latest film, One Battle After Another. However, several supremely talented filmmakers still haven’t secured a Best Director Oscar, despite years of delivering genre-defining masterpieces and major box office successes. From Ridley Scott to Quentin Tarantino and Ryan Coogler, here’s a look at ten such Hollywood directors who have surprisingly never won the Academy Award for Best Director.

1. Ridley Scott

Throughout his illustrious career, celebrated filmmaker Ridley Scott has helmed several acclaimed films, including Alien, Hannibal, Body of Lies, The Martian, and The Last Duel. However, he has received only three Best Director Oscar nominations so far: for Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and Black Hawk Down, and a Best Director Academy Award win has still eluded the veteran filmmaker. With his upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller The Dog Stars, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2026, there’s hope that this long-standing Oscar drought may finally be filled.

2. Alfred Hitchcock

Despite being considered one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers in cinema history, Alfred Hitchcock surprisingly never won an Oscar for Best Director. He received five nominations during his career, including for iconic classics like Psycho and Rear Window.

3. Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers. His films have grossed over $800 million domestically and nearly $2 billion worldwide. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, while his most recent directorial venture, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also earned him a Best Director nomination. He earned 3 Best Director Oscar nominations; however, he has yet to win an Oscar in the Best Director category. He intends to direct another film, and fans will be hoping he will finally claim the top prize.

4. Stanley Kubrick

The legendary filmmaker was known for pushing cinematic boundaries and had helmed several masterpieces like 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and The Shining that showcased his brilliance as a director. He has earned 4 Best Director Oscar nominations, yet many cinephiles still wonder why he didn’t win the award for the groundbreaking 1968 sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey.

5. David Fincher

Despite receiving three Academy Award nominations for Best Director for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, and Mank, David Fincher has yet to win an Oscar in the category. In addition to these, he has directed several highly acclaimed films like Se7en, Zodiac, and Gone Girl. With his upcoming project, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt, fans will be eager to see if the acclaimed filmmaker can finally secure his first Oscar.

6. Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve is one of the finest filmmakers working in the sci-fi space today. He has proven his ability to build massive worlds while keeping the storytelling emotionally engaging. His films have grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. So far, he has received one Best Director nomination for the 2016 sci-fi drama Arrival.

Beyond these, he has helmed several widely acclaimed films like Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune series. His upcoming projects include Dune: Part Three, Nuclear War: A Scenario, and the next James Bond installment. It will be fascinating to see if he can finally clinch the Best Director Oscar with one of these films.

7. Darren Aronofsky

The Harvard-educated filmmaker has directed several acclaimed films, including The Wrestler, Black Swan, The Whale, and, most recently, the Austin Butler-starrer crime thriller Caught Stealing. Darren Aronofsky came close to winning the Best Director Oscar for the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan but ultimately lost to The King’s Speech. His next project is a thriller titled Breakthrough, starring Dwayne Johnson.

8. James Mangold

With a diverse filmography that includes Girl, Interrupted, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold has established himself as a highly versatile and capable director. His most recent directorial effort, A Complete Unknown (2024), starring Timothée Chalamet, earned him a Best Director nomination, but he ultimately did not win the award.

9. Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler made his feature film directorial debut in the year 2013 with Fruitvale Station, which received positive feedback from critics and cinephiles. And his latest directorial venture, Sinners, won four Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards. Although a seriously talented filmmaker still hasn’t won a Best Director Oscar, well he has a long career ahead of him to achieve that milestone.

10. Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is an acclaimed filmmaker known for his distinctive visual and storytelling style. The Academy Award-winning director has delivered several memorable films, including the India-set comedy-drama The Darjeeling Limited, the animated adventure Fantastic Mr. Fox, the sci-fi comedy-drama Asteroid City, and The Phoenician Scheme. He was nominated for Best Director for The Grand Budapest Hotel but did not win the award.

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