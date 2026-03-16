The 2026 edition of the Oscars turned out to be an interesting mix of expected wins, surprising snubs, and heartfelt acceptance speeches. Among the night’s most memorable moments were multiple immensely talented actors and a celebrated filmmaker finally winning their first-ever Academy Awards. Here’s a look at the well-deserved maiden Oscar wins for actors and a director at the 98th Academy Awards.

1. Michael B. Jordan – Best Actor in a Leading Role (Sinners)

The Creed star, who first came into the cinematic limelight with Ryan Coogler’s 2013 film Fruitvale Station, has finally won his first-ever Academy Award for Best Actor, thanks to his earnest performance in the supernatural horror hit Sinners. In doing so, he has beaten two strong contenders: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), making the victory even more special.

2. Jessie Buckley – Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hamnet)

Jessie Buckley delivered a heartrending and emotionally impactful performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. The role had already earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress (Drama) and made her one of the strongest contenders in this year’s Best Actress Oscar race.

Finally, the gifted Irish actress has now clinched her first, and very well-deserved, Best Actress Academy Award for Hamnet. Jessie Buckley had previously received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter (2021), but unfortunately, she could not win at that time.

3. Amy Madigan – Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Weapons)

Amy Madigan has had a long and prolific acting career. She was previously nominated for an Academy Award in the same category for the 1985 drama Twice in a Lifetime, but an Oscar win eluded her. At the 2026 Oscars, the veteran performer has finally earned her first Academy Award for her performance in Zach Cregger’s supernatural horror film Weapons. In doing so, she has outperformed other strong contenders, including Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) and Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another).

4. Paul Thomas Anderson – Best Directing (One Battle After Another)

Multiple acclaimed filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, and Chloé Zhao were also in contention for the Best Director race at this year’s Oscars. So, the competition this time was quite tough. Paul Thomas Anderson, one of the most respected filmmakers of his generation, had previously received 14 Academy Award nominations across multiple categories. This year, he finally got his long-awaited first Oscar, winning the Best Director trophy for his brilliant work behind the camera in One Battle After Another.

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