2026 Upcoming Animated Movie Calendar
2026 Upcoming Animated Movie Calendar(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Looking for the biggest upcoming animated movies of 2026? You’re in the right place. Starting in April, the year is packed with massive releases, from fan-favorite franchises like Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters to exciting new originals, promising a perfect mix of nostalgia, adventure, and box-office fireworks.

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

  • Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

Plot: Super Mario heads out to space and explores the far-off cosmic world, and faces galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could be a massive box-office performer following its predecessor’s billion-dollar success.

2. Toy Story 5

  • Director: McKenna Harris, Andrew Stanton
  • Release Date: June 19th, 2026

Plot: Woody, Buzz, and the team are back for a new chapter in the world of toys in a tech-dominated world. The film is a nostalgic yet modern sequel expected to dominate the global box office.

3. Minions & Monsters

  • Director: Pierre Coffin
  • Release Date: July 1st, 2026

Plot: The Minions are back again with another wild adventure with Gru, full of humor and action. The Minions go on a journey to find frightening creatures to appear in their monster movie.

4. Wildwood

  • Director: Travis Knight
  • Release Date: October 23rd, 2026

Plot: Prue McKeel embarks on a daring journey into the forests outside Portland to rescue her kidnapped brother.

5. The Cat in the Hat

  • Director: Alessandro Carloni, Erica Rivinoja
  • Release Date: November 6th, 2026

Plot: Meet the Cat in the Hat. You are not aware of a new, humongous adventure in which mischief, magic, and mayhem are the order of the day. A holiday season entertainer with strong nostalgia and family appeal.

With sequels such as Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters and originals such as Wildwood, 2026 is bound to be a huge year for animation fans. Prepare for a mix of nostalgia, innovation, and bigger box office figures.

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