Looking for the biggest upcoming animated movies of 2026? You’re in the right place. Starting in April, the year is packed with massive releases, from fan-favorite franchises like Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters to exciting new originals, promising a perfect mix of nostalgia, adventure, and box-office fireworks.

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Release Date: April 3rd, 2026

Plot: Super Mario heads out to space and explores the far-off cosmic world, and faces galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could be a massive box-office performer following its predecessor’s billion-dollar success.

2. Toy Story 5

Director: McKenna Harris, Andrew Stanton

McKenna Harris, Andrew Stanton Release Date: June 19th, 2026

Plot: Woody, Buzz, and the team are back for a new chapter in the world of toys in a tech-dominated world. The film is a nostalgic yet modern sequel expected to dominate the global box office.

3. Minions & Monsters

Director: Pierre Coffin

Pierre Coffin Release Date: July 1st, 2026

Plot: The Minions are back again with another wild adventure with Gru, full of humor and action. The Minions go on a journey to find frightening creatures to appear in their monster movie.

4. Wildwood

Director: Travis Knight

Travis Knight Release Date: October 23rd, 2026

Plot: Prue McKeel embarks on a daring journey into the forests outside Portland to rescue her kidnapped brother.

5. The Cat in the Hat

Director: Alessandro Carloni, Erica Rivinoja

Alessandro Carloni, Erica Rivinoja Release Date: November 6th, 2026

Plot: Meet the Cat in the Hat. You are not aware of a new, humongous adventure in which mischief, magic, and mayhem are the order of the day. A holiday season entertainer with strong nostalgia and family appeal.

With sequels such as Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters and originals such as Wildwood, 2026 is bound to be a huge year for animation fans. Prepare for a mix of nostalgia, innovation, and bigger box office figures.

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