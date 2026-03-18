Looking for the biggest upcoming animated movies of 2026? You’re in the right place. Starting in April, the year is packed with massive releases, from fan-favorite franchises like Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters to exciting new originals, promising a perfect mix of nostalgia, adventure, and box-office fireworks.
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
- Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
- Release Date: April 3rd, 2026
Plot: Super Mario heads out to space and explores the far-off cosmic world, and faces galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could be a massive box-office performer following its predecessor’s billion-dollar success.
2. Toy Story 5
- Director: McKenna Harris, Andrew Stanton
- Release Date: June 19th, 2026
Plot: Woody, Buzz, and the team are back for a new chapter in the world of toys in a tech-dominated world. The film is a nostalgic yet modern sequel expected to dominate the global box office.
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3. Minions & Monsters
- Director: Pierre Coffin
- Release Date: July 1st, 2026
Plot: The Minions are back again with another wild adventure with Gru, full of humor and action. The Minions go on a journey to find frightening creatures to appear in their monster movie.
4. Wildwood
- Director: Travis Knight
- Release Date: October 23rd, 2026
Plot: Prue McKeel embarks on a daring journey into the forests outside Portland to rescue her kidnapped brother.
5. The Cat in the Hat
- Director: Alessandro Carloni, Erica Rivinoja
- Release Date: November 6th, 2026
Plot: Meet the Cat in the Hat. You are not aware of a new, humongous adventure in which mischief, magic, and mayhem are the order of the day. A holiday season entertainer with strong nostalgia and family appeal.
With sequels such as Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters and originals such as Wildwood, 2026 is bound to be a huge year for animation fans. Prepare for a mix of nostalgia, innovation, and bigger box office figures.
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