The Bride is an inevitable box-office flop, but it will not be one of the biggest failures in Christian Bale’s career. The gothic film will soon surpass Amsterdam’s domestic haul. The gothic movie edges closer towards the domestic haul of Amsterdam. The movie will at least be able to boast that. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The gothic movie is expected to cost the studio around $90 million at the box office. Both films feature ensemble casts, yet neither has earned big at the box office. It also has an ambitious story, yet it is known for its box office disappointment.

The Bride’s collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, The Bride collected $34k on its 3rd Monday at the box office in North America. It has been declining largely at the box office in North America, and on this third Monday, the film fell by 84.4% from last Monday. After its third Monday, the domestic total for the movie has reached $12.58 million. Given the film’s poor performance, the exhibitors have removed a large number of screens. It is now running in only 708 theaters.

Less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Amsterdam

The Bride is on track to beat the domestic haul of Amsterdam. It was released in 2022 and directed by David O. Russell; it is known for blending historical drama with satire. It comprises Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in the leading roles. Despite the ensemble cast, the film underperformed at the box office.

Amsterdam collected $14.9 million at the domestic box office. The Bride is less than $3 million away from surpassing Amsterdam’s domestic haul. It is not much of an achievement, but it is still a morale boost. The news of surpassing Amsterdam might bring it back into conversation and boost sales.

More about the film’s box office collection

The Bride is underperforming internationally, and the mixed-to-negative reviews aren’t helping either. The film has collected $10.7 million only at the overseas box office. Adding that to its domestic cume of $12.3 million, the worldwide total now stands at $23.3 million. Set in 1930s Chicago, the story follows Frankenstein as he turns to Dr. Euphronius for help creating a companion. Together, they bring a murdered woman back to life as the Bride, setting off a chain of events involving romance, police scrutiny, and dramatic social upheaval. The Bride was released on March 6.

Box Office Summary

Domestic – $12.3 million

International – $10.7 million

Worldwide – $23.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Box Office: Top 5 North America Openings—Where Does Project Hail Mary Rank?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News