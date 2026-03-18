Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Gothic romance The Bride! will soon complete two weeks in theaters. The film, starring Oscar winners Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, holds a modest 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience rating is better at 70%. Despite a stellar creative team, the film has struggled to attract moviegoers in large numbers.

After opening to $7.1 million domestically, The Bride! added another $2.1 million over the March 13-15 weekend, taking its North American total to $11.5 million. With an additional $9.3 million from overseas markets, its worldwide gross currently stands at $20.8 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Bride! – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.5 million

International: $9.3 million

Worldwide: $20.8 million

The film was made on an estimated $80 million budget, so it needs to earn another $59.2 million to recover its production cost, a target that appears to be unlikely now. According to a report by Variety, The Bride! is expected to incur a loss of approximately $90 million for Warner Bros. when marketing costs are taken into account. Now, let’s take a look at how Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-winning film One Battle After Another performed at the box office relative to its budget, and the extent of losses it is expected to face.

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $72.4 million

International: $137.3 million

Worldwide: $209.7 million

The Bride! vs One Battle After Another – Projected Losses Comparison

The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer action thriller was produced on an estimated budget of $130 million. While it has surpassed its production budget, the film has yet to reach its theatrical break-even point under the 2.5x multiplier rule. Reportedly, the film is expected to incur losses of around $100 million, as theaters usually retain roughly half of the revenue generated from ticket sales. This means that The Bride’s projected $90 million loss is still lower in comparison to One Battle After Another’s estimated $100 million loss.

The Bride! – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film is set in 1930s Chicago and follows a lonely Frankenstein monster (Christian Bale) who asks a brilliant scientist (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The experiment brings a murdered woman back to life as the Bride (Jessie Buckley), but her revival sparks romance, chaos, and a radical social movement. It also features Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Penelope Cruz in key supporting roles.

The Bride! – Trailer

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