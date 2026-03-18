Sony’s latest animated venture, GOAT, which hit theaters on February 13, 2026, is nearing completion after five weeks on the big screen. Despite the arrival of Pixar’s Hoppers, a newer release targeting a similar audience, the sports comedy continues to post impressive numbers at the domestic box office.

While Hoppers is currently leading the charts as of March 16, followed by Reminders of Him and Scream 7, GOAT collected a solid $4.7 million over the March 13-15 weekend across 2,946 North American theaters. It added another $0.8 million on Monday, taking its cumulative domestic total to $91.3 million and steadily approaching the $100 million milestone. It now needs approximately $8.7 million more to reach that mark.

Combined with its $72.2 million overseas haul, the film’s worldwide total currently stands at $163.5 million, making it the sixth-highest-grossing release of the year so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. In comparison, Hoppers is now slightly ahead of it with a global total of $168.7 million.

GOAT – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $91.3 million

International: $72.2 million

Worldwide: $163.5 million

GOAT – Budget & Break-Even

GOAT was made on an estimated production budget of $80 million. With a current worldwide haul of $163.5 million, it has comfortably surpassed its budget benchmark but has yet to enter the profitability zone. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the film needs to reach around $200 million globally to break even theatrically. This places it approximately $36.5 million short of that key box office target.

If it delivers strong numbers over the March 20-22 weekend and maintains steady weekday holds, GOAT has a realistic chance of narrowing this $36.5 million theatrical deficit and potentially crossing the $200 million mark before entering the theatrical profit zone beyond that point.

GOAT – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

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