Scream 7 is the latest film in the Scream film franchise. It has surpassed the OG Scream movie at the worldwide box office, becoming the top-grossing film in the franchise. The 7th film has also earned great returns on its budget and is now aiming to enter the $200 million club. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7 at the domestic box office after the 3rd weekend

The latest Scream movie has also achieved a significant milestone at the domestic box office. It collected $8.4 million at the domestic box office on its 3rd three-day weekend. The film registers the biggest 3rd three-day weekend in the franchise, dropping by almost 51% from last weekend.

Scream 7 finally crossed the $100 million milestone, becoming the 4th Scream movie to achieve this milestone. The domestic total of the film is now $106.7 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Scream 7 is the #2 highest-grossing installment in the franchise. This week, it will beat Scream VI’s $108.4 million and become the highest-grossing Scream movie ever. The slasher hit is eyeing a domestic run between $120 million and $130 million.

Beats Scream 7 as the highest-grossing Scream movie worldwide

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report reveals that Scream 7 collected a record $9.4 million at the international box office on its 3rd three-day weekend. It collected this sum across 53 international markets, down 39.7% from last weekend. The international total for the film stands at $70.4 million. Allied to the domestic and overseas totals, the worldwide box office for the movie is $176.9 million.

It has surpassed the global total for Scream to become the highest-grossing Scream movie worldwide. For the record, Scream is the OG film, released in 1996. It collected $173.0 million worldwide and held the top-grossing Scream movie title for almost a decade. But Scream 7 has now surpassed the OG film as the top-grossing Scream movie.

Check out the global totals of the Scream movies

Scream 7 — $176.9 million Scream — $173.0 million Scream 2 — $172.3 million Scream VI — $166.5 million Scream 3 — $161.8 million Scream — $137.7 million Scream 4 — $97.2 million

Scream 7, released on February 27, is tracking to gross between $200 million and $220 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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