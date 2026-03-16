Hamnet is a historical drama by Chloe Zhao that was critically acclaimed and won an Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards. The film also achieved a box-office milestone during this three-day weekend. The Paul Mescal starrer still has enough juice, and it might get another boost at the box office due to this Oscar win. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Hamnet earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Paul Mescal starrer has spent sixteen weekends at the theaters in North America. It has collected $200k across just 468 theaters on its 16th weekend in North America. It is still going strong domestically, and it has dropped 37.6% from last weekend. After 110 days in release, the film’s domestic total has hit $24.1 million.

Crosses $100 million worldwide

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Hamnet finally entered the $100 million club after 110 days! It has been reported that the historical drama’s international total reached $76.5 million on its 10th overseas weekend across 45 markets. Adding that to the $24.1 million domestic total, the worldwide total crossed $100 million and stands at $100.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $24.1 million

International – $76.5 million

Worldwide – $100.6 million

More about the film

The film won multiple nominations at the 98th Academy Awards and won one Award. The lead actress, Jessie Buckley, won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance at the 98th Academy Awards. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel. Hamnet dramatizes the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, as they cope with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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