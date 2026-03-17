Hoppers Box Office: Becomes 2026’s Highest-Grossing Animated Film

Hoppers is one of the top five highest-grossing films of 2026 and the top-grossing animated film of the year. The film crossed a key global milestone in its second weekend, and it is also receiving strong international support. While the domestic market leads the charge, its performance in other overseas markets is crucial to boosting its worldwide collection. Scroll below for a breakdown of the top 10 global markets that are driving Hoppers’ box office success.

Hoppers crosses $150 million at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original collected a solid $28.5 million at the domestic box office, registering the biggest second three-day weekend for an original animation in over a decade, declining by 37.1% from its opening weekend. The domestic total of the movie has hit $86.9 million after the second weekend. It has surpassed Elio’s domestic total in less than 15 days.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report revealed that Hoppers registered the biggest second weekend for original animated films post-COVID at the international box office. It collected $31 million, bringing the overseas total to $78.0 million cume. Allied to the domestic total of $86.9 million, the worldwide collection stands at $165.02 million. It is the highest-grossing animated feature of 2026 in just two weekends.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $87 million

International – $78.0 million

Worldwide – $165.0 million

Since North America accounts for 52.7% of the global total, the remaining 47.3% comes from overseas markets. But which country contributes the most to the overseas total?

Top 10 markets for Hoppers at the worldwide box office

According to data shared by Global Box Office on their X handle, these are the current top ten markets adding significant numbers to the worldwide box office of Hoppers:

North America – $86.9 million UK – $10.1 million Mexico – $7.6 million Germany – $7.3 million France – $6.1 million Spain – $4.8 million Italy – $3.9 million Korea – $3.6 million Brazil – $3.5 million Japan – $2.4 million

It is clear that the UK, with $10.1 million, contributed the most to Hoppers’ overseas collection, followed by North America, Mexico, and Germany. The data shows that the Pixar original is showing consistent performance overseas. Hoppers was released on March 6.

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