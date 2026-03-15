Disney Pixar’s Hoppers is putting together the kind of box office run every original animated film hopes for. A crowded North American marketplace features titles like Scream 7, Wuthering Heights, and GOAT, as well as fresh arrivals such as Reminders of Him and Undertone. Now, even though competition sits across the release calendar, Hoppers continues to hold its ground among the top two-performing films in the region.

Hoppers Box Office Performance So Far

Eight days after release, the film still holds its full 4,000 theater count across the region. Within that short span, the film has already moved ahead of several original animated titles released under the Disney banner, signaling a powerful start for the Pixar production.

According to Box Office Mojo, Hoppers earned $107.3 million worldwide against a $150 million production budget. Domestic markets account for the largest share, delivering $65.4 million, or 60.9% of total worldwide revenue. International territories add another $41.9 million, building a healthy early total during the first phase of the release window.

Hoppers Box Office Summary

North America – $65.4 million

International – $41.9 million

Worldwide – $107.3 million

Biggest Second Friday For An Original Animated Film In Over A Decade

Opening weekend numbers set the tone early. The film grossed $45.3 million in its debut frame, ranking among the strongest openings for an original animated feature in the post-COVID era. The second weekend activity started with a powerful push on Friday as the film earned $7.1 million.

That number reflected a 145.6% surge compared with the previous day and marked a 47.6% decline from opening day’s $13.5 million. For an original animated release, the figure ranks as the biggest second Friday in more than a decade.

Hoppers Surpasses Onward & Wish At The Domestic Box Office

Domestic comparisons already highlight the film’s pace. Earnings have moved ahead of Onward, which finished its run at $61.6 million in North America, and have also surpassed Wish, which posted $64 million in earnings. Projections indicate that Elio and its $73 million domestic run will also fall behind by tonight as daily totals continue to climb.

Second Weekend Box Office Projection

Spring break is now around the corner, a period that traditionally boosts family attendance across theaters. Remaining weekend numbers for Saturday and Sunday will decide the final frame total, yet early estimates point toward a $29 million to $34 million second weekend. Such a result represents a mild 25%-36% weekend decline, another signal that Hoppers is maintaining a strong box-office rhythm during its early run.

Hoppers Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

The film is about Mabel Tanaka, who loves animals very much. Her mind is placed into a realistic robot beaver so she can talk to animals and help save their home from being destroyed. But while trying to help, she accidentally starts an animal uprising.

Critical reception has also lifted the film’s standing. More than 153 reviews pushed the Tomatometer rating to 94%. Audience feedback mirrors that response, with the Popcornmeter at 94% based on over 1,000 verified ratings.

Box office numbers are estimates based on various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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