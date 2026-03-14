Hoppers completes one week at the cinemas, and it has recovered most of its budget as well. The Pixar original will continue to remain at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings in its second weekend as well. The film crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office, passing its first major global milestone. Scroll below to find out how much it has recovered.

Hoppers’ box office collection in North America after week 1

Pixar’s new original animation collected a solid $2.8 million on Thursday at the North American box office. It finished its first week at #1 at the domestic box office. The film declined by 2.8% from Wednesday. It is once again more than The Wild Robot’s $2.3 million first Thursday cume. In just seven days, the Pixar original grossed $58.2 million at the North American box office.

Crosses $100 million at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Hoppers has crossed its first major milestone before entering the second weekend. It has passed one great hurdle. The momentum is strong and is expected to achieve break-even in the near future. The international total for the film is $41.9 million, and, combined with its domestic total, the worldwide cume is $100.27 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $58.3 million

International – $42 million

Worldwide – $100.3 million

How much of its hefty budget was recovered in the first week?

Animations are mostly the highest-budget projects, and Hoppers is no exception. The Pixar original also had a huge budget, reportedly costing $150 million. It is riskier for original scripts, and last year, Elio became a box-office flop.

However, Hoppers is experiencing strong word of mouth, and it has already recovered almost 67% of its $150 million production cost at the box office. The film is expected to recover 100% of its cost in its second weekend and hit break-even in the following weeks, as it has no competition now. For the record, the film must earn around $375 million to break even. It is an achievable target for the Pixar original, and it might even exceed that.

The Daniel Chong-helmed Hoppers was released on March 6 and features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Dave Franco.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Re-Release Box Office: Zooms Past Steven Spielberg’s Oscar Winning Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News